Environmental groups challenge permits for 306-mile pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Environmental advocacy groups are trying to halt construction of a natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania while they appeal newly issued permits.

The Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper Network, and Mountain Watershed Association filed the appeals Monday night with the Environmental Hearing Board.

In the filings, the groups say the Department of Environmental Protection approved incomplete permit applications Monday under political pressure. They say construction of the 306-mile section of Sunoco Logistics’ Mariner East 2 pipeline would inflict massive and irreparable harm on Pennsylvania’s environment and citizens.

DEP declined comment.

Sunoco Logistics said the permits would allow it to start construction on the $2.5 billion project to move propane and other natural gas liquids from Marcellus Shale producers in southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to its processing and distribution facility near Philadelphia.

