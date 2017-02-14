Environmental groups challenge permits for 306-mile pipeline

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Environmental advocacy groups are trying to halt construction of a natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania while they appeal newly issued permits.

The Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper Network, and Mountain Watershed Association filed the appeals Monday night with the Environmental Hearing Board.

In the filings, the groups say the Department of Environmental Protection approved incomplete permit applications Monday under political pressure. They say construction of the 306-mile section of Sunoco Logistics’ Mariner East 2 pipeline would inflict massive and irreparable harm on Pennsylvania’s environment and citizens.

DEP declined comment.

Sunoco Logistics said the permits would allow it to start construction on the $2.5 billion project to move propane and other natural gas liquids from Marcellus Shale producers in southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to its processing and distribution facility near Philadelphia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s