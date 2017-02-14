Easier, cheaper parking options starting in Harrisburg

WHTM Staff Published:
harrisburg_parking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For those who want to make a quick stop Downtown, it will be easier and cheaper to park starting Wednesday.

Park Harrisburg is expanding a program that allows 15 minutes of free parking.

There are already four loading zones along North 2nd Street that allow 15 minutes of free parking for those running quick errands or making quick stops at coffee shops.

On Wednesday, that number jumps to 26 zones.

The zones are all through the central business district and will be marked by white curbs and new signs.

Also beginning Wednesday, paying with a credit card changes.

The new minimum credit card purchase will be raised from 30 minutes of parking to one hour.

One hour of parking will cost you $3 Downtown and $1.50 in Midtown and other areas.

