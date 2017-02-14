Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World is increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during its parks’ busiest times.

Company officials said Saturday that single-day ticket prices are either staying the same or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure for its Florida theme parks.

Starting Sunday, “value” days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children. That represents a $2 increase from the previous prices.

During the “regular” times, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The “peak” prices will remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

Expired tickets can be exchanged for credit toward new tickets.

