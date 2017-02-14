Coroner called after pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County parking lot

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
police_lights_5

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called Tuesday night in Lancaster County after a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian.

Authorities were alerted around 7 p.m. to the crash in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill Dairy, which is located at 2601 River Road in Manor Township.

According to a Lancaster County 911 dispatcher, the driver remained at the scene.

Manor Township police did not immediately release the name of the driver, an employee of Turkey Hill, or the name of the victim, an employee of an Oklahoma trucking firm.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Coroner called after pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County parking lot

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s