Coroner called after pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County parking lot

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called Tuesday night in Lancaster County after a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian.

Authorities were alerted around 7 p.m. to the crash in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill Dairy, which is located at 2601 River Road in Manor Township.

According to a Lancaster County 911 dispatcher, the driver remained at the scene.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

