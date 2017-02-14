Car intentionally set on fire in Dover Township

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after they someone intentionally set an SUV on fire Sunday night in Dover Township.

Officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of Jayne Lane.

Upon arriving, police found a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV engulfed in flames.

The owner of the SUV told police he parked the vehicle around 6 p.m. and was awoken overnight by a loud popping sound.

Police say a surveillance camera from a neighboring home shows a person get inside the car and leave moments before the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.

