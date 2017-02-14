Bye-bye, LOVE: Iconic Philadelphia sculpture gets repairs

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Faye Takata, from Hawaii, and Ben Mitchell, of London celebrate their engagement while visiting Dilworth Park in Philadelphia. They took advantage of moderate temperatures and clear skies to get in last minute selfies in front of the iconic Love Statue Tuesday afternoon just hours before it is scheduled to be removed for restoration. (Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front of Philadelphia’s LOVE sculpture before it goes away for repairs.

The city has a number of Valentine’s Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.

The region’s main transit agency will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.

The sculpture has been on a plaza next to City Hall for about a year while its permanent home across the street gets a multimillion-dollar renovation. It will be out of the public’s view for a few months, starting Wednesday.

