Annual geese, swan migration to Middle Creek may be peaking

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An estimated 70,000 snow geese have made their yearly stopover at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said on its website that this weekend may be the time to visit Middle Creek, as the migration may have reached its peak.

About 45,000 birds were counted last weekend.

The 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties is an annual destination for thousands of snow geese, Canada geese and tundra swans migrating north to their breeding grounds.

The birds typically begin to arrive in late February or early March, but the Game Commission has said the peak of migration could be here earlier this year. With no snow covering fields across southeastern Pennsylvania, the birds have many places to roost and feed.

