2 found guilty of murder in Lebanon bar shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York men have been convicted in a Lebanon bar shooting that killed a bouncer and injured a customer.

Richard Kinnard II and Jared Jones were found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and related counts following a trial in Lebanon County Court.

Authorities said Kinnard fired into Vinny’s Good Times bar, in the 700 block of Reinoehl Street, through an exit door after he was thrown out by security in September 2015. They said Jones drove Kinnard from the bar after the shooting.

The bouncer, 31-year-old Corey Bryan, was struck in the abdomen and died at a hospital. A 37-year-old woman was wounded by a bullet that struck her hip.

The 26-year-olds face life terms at sentencing, scheduled for March 22.

