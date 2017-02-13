Worker dies after balcony fall in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say a 59-year-old man was working when he fell from a 3rd-floor balcony and died.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at a building in the 800 block of N. 2nd Street.

Police responded to the scene and found the man lying on his back while two other individuals were attempting to get him help.

Following an investigation, police learned the man fell off the balcony after leaning against a railing that separated from the building.

The man, who has not been identified, was contracted to complete work at the building.

At this time, the death is being ruled accidental.

