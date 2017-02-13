Stroudsburg Area teachers end strike after 1 week; no deal

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Classes were resuming after a one-week teachers’ strike in one district in Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains.

The Stroudsburg Area Education Association went on strike Feb. 6 and agreed to return to classes Monday, even though no new contract has been reached.

Monday’s classes were delayed for two hours by snow, however.

The teachers’ union and the school board were unable to agree on a new contract at their last negotiating session on Feb. 3.

The school board says it’s trying to craft a contract that won’t require a tax increase. The teachers say they’re seeing equitable pay and haven’t had a raise in five years.

Although schools reopened, there was no new information to report on contract talks.

