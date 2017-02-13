State to auction fleet, seized vehicles

2005 Maserati Quattroporte (Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania)
2005 Maserati Quattroporte (Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania)

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Luxury cars seized by police will be among nearly 300 sedans, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles sold during the state’s first used vehicle auction of 2017.

The auction will be held Tuesday at the Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, beginning at 10 a.m.

A 2005 Maserati Quattroporte, 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, 2006 BMW 530 XI, 2005 Cadillac CTS, 2004 Cadillac ESV, 2004 Lexus IS 300, and 2002 Infiniti Q45 are among the cars seized by police.

The state will also sell agency vehicles that are no longer used.

Registration opens at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit the Department of General Services website.

