Something Good: Migliore Pantry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Drug addiction is on the rise in the Midstate. Sadly, John Cribari knows this first-hand after losing his daughter Natalie.

“Natalie passed from a heroin overdose in 2006,” Cribari said.

Cribari wanted to honor his daughter, so he started an organization to bring families together. It’s called the Natalie Cribari Drug Awareness Fund. The non-profit partnered with Migliore Treatment Services in Harrisburg.

“We are a drug and outpatient drug and outpatient facility. We specialize in criminal justice and trauma services for those who are afflicted with the disease of addiction,” Renea Snyder with Migliore said.

Snyder says many clients are in need of the basics but feel shame and do not ask for help. The Cribari Fund is filling a void.

“Which is to open a pantry for the community and let people come in and get clothes and food on their own time,” Cribari said.

The pantry is next to Migliore.

“It’s open and it’s unlocked during business hours, so they can come in and access whatever they would like. There’s no limit on what they can take,” Snyder said.

A team effort made the pantry possible.The Cribari Fund and Sons and Daughter’s of Italy purchased and built the shed.

“If we can donate our time and money and save one or two lives, it’s worthwhile,” Tim Marsico of Sons and Daughters of Italy said.

The Greenhouse, a community volunteer organization, lent green thumbs.

“We recover healthy food from farmers that would otherwise go to waste and we preserve it and share it with those in need in our community,”

said Sabrina Kreps, a volunteer with The Greenhouse.

Greenhouse asked the Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania to get apples.

“What’s left in the field, it’s still healthy, but it’s what’s left, so they go out with the volunteers and gather all of that,” Kreps said.

But before Greenhouse volunteers could do some canning, they needed jars. That’s where Packing Services sealed a deal.

“I got a hold of a couple of my suppliers and we put together the jars and containers for the soup and the applesauce,” Jim Schmidt with Packaging Services said.

Soup is on the menu for fall. Season appropriate clothes along with toiletry items are needed.

Dr. Philip Moore with Physician Associates Medical Toxicology explains how the pantry helps with recovery.

“What we found is that someone with years of focusing purely on their drug or alcohol of choice and that they really neglect to take care of themselves. They actually have other needs, maybe they need clothing or they don’t have a toothbrush or all the things that we take for granted that other people may not have,” Moore said.

So far, about 25 people have used the pantry. If you would like to help to fill the pantry with canned food, clothes, and toiletry items, there are marked drop-off boxes at:

Sons and Daughters of Italy, 4701 Fritchey Street, Harrisburg;

Salon Noelle, 4907 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg;

Migliore, 60 South 41st Street, Harrisburg.

To learn more about the Natalie Cribari Drug Awareness Fund, go to http://www.ncdaf.org/.

