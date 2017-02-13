Report: Sandusky’s son arrested for child sex crimes

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) – A son of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on charges he tried to have sexual contact with children, WTAJ-TV reports.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, of State College, was arraigned Monday at a district court in Bellefonte on 12 felony counts including criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal solicitation of child pornography.

According to charging documents filed by state police, Sandusky sent inappropriate text messages to one child in March 2016, including some that asked for nude photographs. The child’s father reported the messages to police in November.

A second victim told police that Sandusky sent similar text messages in 2013.

The ages of the alleged victims were redacted in the court documents.

Sandusky is jailed in the Centre County Prison on $200,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 22.

Jerry Sandusky was found guilty in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys. He is appealing his 45-count conviction and his 30- to 60-year prison sentence.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...