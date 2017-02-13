Popular statue returned to Harrisburg riverfront

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A popular statue of a man reading a newspaper is back at its home along Harrisburg’s riverfront.

The statue entitled “Waiting” returned to Kunkle Plaza at Front and State streets after a months-long refurbishment.

The sculpture by artist Seward Johnson was donated to the city by the John Crain Kunkel Foundation in the early 1990s.

Johnson performed the restoration in New Jersey and the $11,280 cost was funded by the Kunkel Foundation.

