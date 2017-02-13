Police assess state Capitol security after burglary, vandalism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man is facing felony charges after police say he broke into the state Capitol and set off a fire extinguisher during a drunken vandalism spree.

The state Senate closed Monday following the incident, in which Capitol police allege 27-year-old Ryan Stump slipped into the building through a window before emptying a standard-size fire extinguisher all over first-floor walls and floors in the Senate wing.

Drew Crompton, counsel to Senate Republicans, was at the capitol Sunday as crews scrubbed the hallway. He took a few photos of what work remained. Two of them show the red floor turned white by the chemicals; another shows a machine used to pump air out of the building.

“It also permeated into many of the offices that are still now getting cleaned up,” Crompton said Monday morning, “so it shot under doors and caused some damage there.”

Stump faces four felonies and three other charges. Police say he was drunk when he grabbed a fire extinguisher and started spraying around 1:45 Sunday morning.

They say he’s not a state employee.

“What he told us was that he was in town for the weekend to have a good time with his girlfriend,” Capitol police deputy superintendent Kevin Brown said, “and somehow they ended up in a fight and he ended up here.”

Capitol staffers say he went in through a first-floor window just off a large outdoor plaza that’s publicly accessible. There was no evidence visible Monday afternoon of broken glass or other damage to the window.

The window led into a state representative’s office, and police say Stump made his way to the Senate hallway from there.

“I’ve been here 17 years and as far as I can remember that’s never happened before,” Brown said.

Senate security officers said they heard Stump breaking wooden signs and called Capitol police, who then chased and caught the man after he’d been in the building for 10 to 15 minutes.

Police say they’ll review surveillance video and their own security procedures, but it was unclear whether the department planned to implement any specific changes in the wake of the break-in.

“No security is perfect,” Crompton said. “Doesn’t mean we can’t do anything maybe a little better.”

The Capitol Preservation Committee, contacted during cleanup efforts, doesn’t think anything more than a surface cleaning will be necessary for the portraits and other paintings in the hallway.

Senate staffers were still waiting on air quality tests Monday but planned to be back in operation Tuesday.

