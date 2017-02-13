New judge appointed to handle Jerry Sandusky case appeal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A judge from western Pennsylvania is taking over the post-conviction appeals of Jerry Sandusky after the trial judge relinquished the case in November.

The state Supreme Court named Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on Monday to handle Sandusky’s pending appeal of his child molestation conviction.

Foradora has been a county judge since 2002. He’s currently president of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges.

The trial judge, John Cleland, said in removing himself from the appeal that the former Penn State assistant coach’s lawyers had impugned his integrity.

Sandusky’s lawyers had criticized a 2011 meeting between lawyers, Cleland and a district judge in the case before Sandusky waived a preliminary hearing.

The 50-year-old Foradora has a bachelor’s degree from Juniata College and a law degree from Notre Dame.

