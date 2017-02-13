Mommy’s Time Out Bonus: Spring consignment sale dates

Midstate Kids’ Consignment Sales

Tykes2Teens

3/24/17 – 3/25/17

Spring and Fall sales

West Enola Fire Co. Hall, Enola

(toys, clothing, & gear for infants-teens)

Tykes2Teens.com

Keystone Mothers of Multiples C&E Sale

3/11/17

First Church of God Community Center

Mechanicsburg

(clothing, toys & equipment)

keystonemom.org

4TheKids

4/27/17 – 4/29/17

Spring and Fall Sales

Twin Ponds West, Mechanicsburg

(50,000+ new & gently used items for infants-teens)

4TheKidsPA.com

WeeUsables

Twice a year sales

3/15/17 – 3/18/17 Lancaster Sale: Franklin & Marshall College (NEW location)

4/6/17 – 4/8/17 York Sale: York Expo Center, York

(clothes, toys, gear, nursery items, furniture)

weeusablesevent.com

Just Like New

3/23/17 – 3/25/17

Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle

(children’s, maternity, household)

justlikenewkids.com

PA Kids Market

4/28/17 – 4/29/17

Church Without Walls, Harrisburg

(name brand, quality, nearly-new children’s clothes, toys, baby equipment, and kid’s furniture)

pakidsmarket.com

Berks Kids Closet

3/4/17: Lebanon Expo Center

3/25/17: Leesport Farmers Market

(gently used infant-teen & maternity clothes, toys, gear)

berkskidscloset.com

Two Times Around

3/30/17 – 4/1/17

Blue Heron Events, Greencastle

(brand name children’s & maternity clothing, toys, gear)

twotimesaround.net

