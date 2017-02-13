Mommy’s Time Out Bonus: Spring consignment sale dates

Midstate Kids’ Consignment Sales
Tykes2Teens
3/24/17 – 3/25/17
Spring and Fall sales
West Enola Fire Co. Hall, Enola
(toys, clothing, & gear for infants-teens)
Tykes2Teens.com
Keystone Mothers of Multiples C&E Sale
3/11/17
First Church of God Community Center
Mechanicsburg
(clothing, toys & equipment)
keystonemom.org
4TheKids
4/27/17 – 4/29/17
Spring and Fall Sales
Twin Ponds West, Mechanicsburg
(50,000+ new & gently used items for infants-teens)
4TheKidsPA.com
WeeUsables
Twice a year sales
3/15/17 – 3/18/17 Lancaster Sale: Franklin & Marshall College (NEW location)
4/6/17 – 4/8/17 York Sale: York Expo Center, York
(clothes, toys, gear, nursery items, furniture)
weeusablesevent.com
Just Like New
3/23/17 – 3/25/17
Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle
(children’s, maternity, household)
justlikenewkids.com
PA Kids Market
4/28/17 – 4/29/17
Church Without Walls, Harrisburg
(name brand, quality, nearly-new children’s clothes, toys, baby equipment, and kid’s furniture)
pakidsmarket.com
Berks Kids Closet
3/4/17: Lebanon Expo Center
3/25/17: Leesport Farmers Market
(gently used infant-teen & maternity clothes, toys, gear)
berkskidscloset.com
Two Times Around
3/30/17 – 4/1/17
Blue Heron Events, Greencastle
(brand name children’s & maternity clothing, toys, gear)
twotimesaround.net