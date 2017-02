Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – 2019 marks the 400-year anniversary of the first African slaves that were brought to America. To commemorate this a local pastor, Dr. Joseph Green, has started the “2019 movement” which identifies challenges the African American community faces and presents a strategy for solving those issues.

For more information, check out the 2019 movement website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...