Lancaster man to serve up to 9 years for burglary spree

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 31-year-old Lancaster man who targeted six businesses in a burglary spree last year will serve up to 9 years in prison.
Judge David Ashworth ordered Michael C. Haynick to serve 4½ to 9 years in state prison following Haynick’s guilty plea to felony counts of burglary and related charges.
In court, Judge also acknowledged that Haynick has had chances to address his drug addiction issues, including a stint in the county’s Drug Court program.
Between April and May 2016, Haynick burglarized the following businesses in Lancaster city, Manheim, and West Lampeter townships:
- Villa Nova, 1310 Harrisburg Pike
- Dunkin Donuts, 1242 Lititz Pike
- Lancaster Tank and Car Wash, 798 Flory Mill Road
- Trago Mechanical, 5 West Wynwood Drive
- Willow Breeze Laundromat, 2914 Willow Street Pike
- Almanzar Tire, 1023 Ranck Mill Road
As part of his sentence, Haynick must also pay over $9,000 in restitution.