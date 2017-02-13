Injured midstater, former Marine and trooper, is given wheelchair

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the aid of crutches, Bob Bemis slowly, painstakingly made his way to a podium inside the Gateway Gettysburg. He was roundly applauded.

Those halting steps are a beautiful sight to Bob’s family and friends. As much as a struggle as it was for him to reach the microphone, it wasn’t nearly the struggle he’s faced for the past 22 months.

Bemis, a state policeman, was assisting a stranded motorist on I-81 in Schuylkill County in March, 2015 when a passing car rammed into the back of Bemis cruiser, which then slammed into the defenseless Bemis. His injuries were severe. He nearly died.

“I think I’m always going to need some assistance with walking braces, crutches, that sort of a thing,” Bemis, 49, said in a matter-of-fact tone.

Bemis is rehabbing from his injuries. Last month, he officially retired from the Pennsylvania State Police. He’s got lots of vacations planned and to help with his mobility he was given a wheelchair at Monday’s ceremony. It was a joint effort between Gateway Gettysburg, Adams County Veterans Affairs Office and the Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Project. Bob was a Marine from 1986-1992.

“There’s no need for a veteran to go without electricity, to go homeless, to be forced into taking a high-interest payday loan,” said Gordon Weith, with PA Wounded Warrior Project. “We’re there to help.”

The wheelchair, Bob says, will let him keep up with his family on those vacations and not slow them down.

“He’s young enough that he can go on and do other things and just enjoy life, which when it’s almost taken away, you enjoy it,” said Tracey Bemis, Bob’s wife of 22 years.

Despite bad injuries and a bad break, Bemis’ attitude and spirits have been nothing but good.

“What else can you do?” Bemis asked. “You fall down, you get up. If you look at it that way you’ll get through a lot easier with a lot less sadness. I choose not to be sad.”

