YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency dispatchers say two homes in York Township were evacuated this morning after a reported gas leak.

Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the residences in the 2400 block of Joppa Road.

Dispatchers believe a construction hit a gas line.

No injuries have been reported.

