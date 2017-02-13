Gettysburg man arrested for burglary, vandalism at state Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man broke into the state Capitol and caused at least $10,000 in damage before police arrested him Sunday.

Ryan Stump, 27, gained access to the building through a window on the House side. He then caused damage to the Senate side by discharging a fire extinguisher and destroying three visitor signs, Department of General Services spokesman Troy Thompson said.

Stump was arrested by Pennsylvania Capitol Police after a brief foot chase.

He is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and institutional vandalism. He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.

He was released on his own recognizance after unsecured bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Damage is estimated at between $10,000 and $30,000.

The Senate side of the building was closed Monday.

