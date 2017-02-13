Half of Capitol closes after vandal sprays fire extinguisher

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The state Senate has been closed for a day following a vandalism incident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2kAUZgl ) an email was forwarded to all Senate employees on Sunday announcing the closure of the Senate side of the Capitol on Monday. Drew Crompton, counsel to Sen. Joe Scarnati, says a man gained access to the Capitol early Sunday and sprayed a fire extinguisher in the hallways by the Senate’s offices and chambers.

Crompton says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the vandalism. He also says several historic portraits have been removed to check for possible damage.

State officials say crews will conduct air quality testing before employees return to the building. Four floors were affected by the vandalism.

