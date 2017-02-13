Gusty winds continue today

After a rainy Sunday where lots of the snow across Central PA melted, the winds picked up last night and are still going strong today. While there could be patchy ice around early this morning, most spots are still above freezing thanks to those gusty winds. A few snow showers are possible coming off the lakes today thanks to those winds as well. It will be in the lower 40s today with partly cloudy skies. The winds won’t die down until this evening so expect conditions to be quite gusty well into the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with the winds finally backing off. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday brings a dry Valentine’s Day with winds slackening a bit, although it will still be breezy at times tomorrow. It will also be a mild Valentine’s Day with highs approaching 50 degrees in some locations! Wednesday and Thursday look fairly quiet as a storm looms off the coast. That storm looks to stay south and east of our area and the weather locally should stay quiet. Temperatures get warmer in the extended forecast as we reach back into the 50s for next weekend with few signs of winter in sight.

