East Lampeter Twp. police charge man in weekend assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to Lancaster General Hospital Sunday after police responded to an assault in East Lampeter Township.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Bentley Ridge Boulevard where Kyle Avery Herbig reportedly shoved someone, causing her to fall and strike a wall.

The victim had lacerations to her hand and pain to her head and neck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Herbig, 23, was charged with simple assault and is in Lancaster County Prison at this time.

