Driver killed by fallen tree branch that crashed through windshield

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old man died after a tree branch downed by Sunday night’s strong winds crashed through his windshield.

Shannon L. Martin, of Loysville, was driving on Route 944 in Silver Spring Township when the branch struck him in the chest around 11:40 p.m. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said.

Martin was taken to West Shore Hospital where he died from his injuries.

