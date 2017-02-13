Death claims NRC figure who gained TMI fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) – Harold Denton, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission official who calmed the Midstate during the TMI accident, has died after a lengthy illness in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was 80.

Soon after the Three Mile Island accident in March 1979, President Jimmy Carter requested the assistance of an NRC official to help interpret the flow of information from the damaged plant to state and federal officials and a skeptical public.

Denton’s calm demeanor and ability to explain technical material into understandable terms were a huge benefit in settling the fears of anxious Midstate residents.

Denton spent 30 years with the NRC. For his service to Pennsylvania during the TMI crisis, he was awarded honorary degrees from Penn, Lebanon Valley College, and Gettysburg College.

Family memorial services are being planned in North Carolina.

