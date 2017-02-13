Cornwall teen reported missing

CORNWALL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 16-year-old Lebanon County girl who was reported missing by her mother.

Ariana Marie McClain left her Cornwall home sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, borough police said

McClain is 5’8” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Fila fleece top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cornwall police at (717) 274-2071.

