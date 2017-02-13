Carlisle police seek suspects in Walmart theft

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Carlisle Police Department)
(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the theft of several blenders from a Walmart store last week.

Carlisle police were called last Tuesday afternoon to the Walmart at 60 Noble Blvd.

Suspects took five blenders and were in the store for less than 10 minutes, according to police.

Police provided a surveillance photo of one of the suspects. Based on video surveillance, it appears the suspects left in a maroon or burgundy sedan.

Anyone with information about the theft or suspects is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

