Bald eagle watchers report second egg in Hanover nest

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three days after Hanover’s famous bald eagle pair welcomed their first egg of 2017, another was spotted.

Viewers watching the stream stated a second egg was laid shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has not yet given official word, however, a typical clutch consists of 1-3 eggs. The reported second egg coming Monday fits in the expected time period for another to appear in the nest.

The first egg was spotted around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

This is the third year the Pennsylvania Game Commission has offered a live stream of the nest. About 1.5 million people tuned in to watch the eagles hatch and raise two eaglets two years ago, and the eagles became a national sensation during a March 2015 winter storm that buried one of the birds neck-deep in snow.

Last year, a chick died shortly after hatching and a second egg never hatched.

The eggs will hatch about 35 days later.

You can keep an eye on the eagles yourself at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.

