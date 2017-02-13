2 dogs stolen from York County home

FELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – There are two empty collars in the yard of a home on Jamie Court in Chanceford Township.

The collars belong to twin Yorkshire terriers, Chance and Charlie.

“They are like another kid to us,” Cathy Frey explained. “The kids love them and they miss them a lot.”

Cathy and her husband Robert said the two dogs have been missing since Thursday. The family told ABC27 News they let the dogs outside within their electric fence.

Robert said he heard two doors slam shut and then the dogs were gone.

“Because of the location, someone knew they were here,” he said. “They are very popular breeds. We’re thinking they were taken for money.”

The Freys spotted a car leaving their house. Robert was able to track it down, but the driver she said she knew nothing about the dogs.

“They came within 10 feet of my house to take the dogs,” Robert said. “The boldness of these people is scary.”

The Frey’s have posted fliers around Chanceford Township and on social media about their missing dogs.

“Charlie does have a white streak on his chest,” Cathy said.

According to a local breeders website, Yorkshire terriers can be sold for $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Loganville at (717) 428-1011.

