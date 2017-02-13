2 charged after child found in feces-littered home, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested after police say a 17-month-old child was found living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Lakeshia McElroy, 26, and Steven Teller, 61, are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Chambersburg police said McElroy’s child was living in a home cluttered with animal and human feces, and the house had little or no food.

“I’ve been a police officer for about 16 years and that’s probably one of the worst residences I’ve ever been in,” police Sgt. Jon Greenawalt said.

Officers were at Teller’s home for a mental health warrant.

“The stench within the residence, the debris everywhere, the fecal matter everywhere, and the lack of food,” Greenawalt said.

Police said McElroy left her child with Teller when she went to jail in March 2016. Her now-fiance, Silvana Rodriguez, defends her.

“She’s a wonderful mother. She loves both of her kids,” she said.

Rodriguez says McElroy was just starting to get back on her feet.

“She has lived with her father in Hagerstown and she had no idea this was happening,” she said. “This all came to us yesterday morning when it happened, when he got found out.”

Police say McElroy told them otherwise.

“She told us that she had been there. She knew,” Greenawalt said.

The child was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation and later turned over to Franklin County Children and Youth Services.

“If it was my decision, I would never send him back to either one of them, ever,” Greenawalt said

McElroy’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

