If you’re a turkey hunter or think you might want to be, you should already be practicing your calling. Mastering, clucks, purrs, yelps and gobbles are essential to bringing a bird to bag. But, knowing how to call is just a part of it. Knowing when to call is perhaps even more important.

Reading a turkey’s behavior is crucial. They just aren’t all the same.

Hopefully, you will put together the perfect hunt this coming Spring. Above all, be safe!

For abc27 Outdoors, I’m Kermit Henning.

