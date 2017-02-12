Middlesex Township, Pa. (WHTM)- A chance to step back in time this weekend for history fans.

Saturday, many gathered for Reenactor Recruitment Day at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Cumberland County.

Reenactors, living historians and those interested in history were invited to the sixth annual event.

“This is a very family friendly hobby. We can have children, we can have women, we can have adults, we can have grandma and grandpa. Because what we’re showing is what life was like in our time period. So, anyone can do it,” said Frontier Living History member Tad Miller.

A range of historical periods was represented, from the 17th to 20th centuries.

The event was free to the public.

