Police: Man fires gun at party, tackled by partygoers

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A 21-year-old man shot a gun several times while in a fight at a party around one this morning.

Thomas Cahill was asked to leave a party at 42 Sunbeam Court after it was suspected he was carrying a firearm. Police say he then immediately reached into the front of his waistband but was tackled by 21-year-olds Jeffery McVeigh and Andrew Stenger.

During the struggle, Cahill fired three shots from a black, semi-automatic pistol. Two shots struck a wall and the other hit the floor.

Cahill remained detained until police arrived. Ther were no injuries as a result of the incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, person not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

