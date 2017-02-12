Police: 14 packets of heroin and cash recovered during assault

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM)- On Saturday around 3:00 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Ave I for a report of an assault in progress.

Officers located a dark colored Audi sedan blocking the alley and a Hispanic male and a white female standing outside.

The female victim, a 39-year-old Columbia woman had visible minor facial injuries.

Officers learned from witnesses in the area that the male had struck her in the face. As a result, Jose Angel Pagan-Rivera was arrested for simple assault domestic violence.

Officers then recovered 14 packets of heroin and a large sum of cash from Pagan-Rivera consistent with drug sales.

Jose Angel Pagan-Rivera was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and one misdemeanor count of simple assault domestic violence.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000.00 bail and a State Parole violation.

