CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman and stole her car.

A warrant has been issued for Wesley Laquan Harvey, 40, of Freeport, New York.

On Friday, police say Harvey assaulted a woman at a hotel in Guilford Township. He then stole the victim’s cell phone and car keys, and drove off in her car.

The car was later found in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and was returned to the victim.

