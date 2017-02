HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say a man is dead after falling from a third floor balcony in Harrisburg.

It happened at a building on the 800 block of North 2nd Street around 4:30 pm on Saturday. Police believe the victim was working at the building when the balcony railing collapsed.

Police have not yet identified the man who died.

The incident is being treated as an accident, and no foul play is suspected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...