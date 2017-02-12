Bears beat Hartford 4-2

02/11/2017 – (Hershey, PA- February 11, 2017)-The Hershey Bears hockey team extended its point streak to eight games with a 4-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,561 at Giant Center on Saturday night. Paul Carey scored his team-leading fifth game-winning goal of the year to earn Hershey a third straight win on home ice.

The Bears tallied a pair of goals in the opening frame to jump out to an early lead. Travis Boyd scored his 11th goal of the season at 7:57, capitalizing on a turnover by Hartford goalie Brandon Halverson. The netminder wandered from his crease and threw a pass along the right wing boards. Boyd intercepted the pass and fired a shot into the vacated goal to make it 1-0 Hershey.

The Bears would strike again at the 18:11 mark of the first period. Christian Djoos scored his seventh goal of the season, courtesy of a patient play from Hershey’s Chris Bourque. The forward held the puck in on the left point and spun off defensive pressure. He fed Djoos in the slot, and the defender beat Halverson on the backhand to make it 2-0 Hershey.

The Wolf Pack would cut Hershey’s lead to 2-1 on a goal from Niklas Jensen at 8:28 of the second period, but Hershey responded late in the frame. Carey scored the eventual game-winning goal, striking at 17:38. Brad Malone forced a turnover with a strong forecheck, and Stanislav Galiev centered a pass to Carey on the left wing. The forward snapped a shot past the blocker of Halverson to make it 3-1 Hershey.

The Wolf Pack would again cut to the lead to just a goal as Chris Summers struck at the at the 4:54 mark of the third period, rolling a shot through the legs of Hershey netminder Parker Milner for his fourth goal of the season.

Leading 3-2, Hershey closed out the game with an empty net goal. In his first game back from an upper-body injury, Riley Barber scored his fifth goal of the season. After missing 35 games, Barber added the insurance marker, winning a race to a loose puck, and scoring into the empty net on a wrap-around at 18:59.

Hartford outshot Hershey 25-22. Milner stopped 23 shots to move to 3-0-0-0 since joining Hershey from South Carolina of the ECHL. Hartford was 0-for-2 on the power play, while Hershey was 0-for-3.

The Bears visit Bridgeport tomorrow for a 3 p.m. puck drop with the Sound Tigers. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and Capitals Radio 24/7.

