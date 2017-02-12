AT&T union workers rally in Harrisburg for better contracts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Almost 21,000 AT&T union workers could walk off the job. Their contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Employees held rallies across the country Saturday, including one in Dauphin County.

“We’re out here fighting for a fair contract,” said Troy Scott, president of CWA Local 13000, Unit 43.

Workers and union leaders rallied in front of the AT&T store along Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

“We want lower healthcare costs, better wages, better work-life balance. We’re away from home 12, 13 hours a day sometimes.”

“It is about protecting their jobs for the working families so that their jobs don’t get outsourced overseas,” said David Gash, president of Harrisburg Regional Central Labor Council AFL-CIO.

AT&T and the union have been in talked since January 25th but have not come to an agreement.

Patrick Mullin came out to protest with his pet ‘Lucky Dawg.’

“With so many jobs being outsourced, it’s just really scary to think that one day you could get up, and your job is sent overseas,” Mullin said.

93 percent of union members voted to go on strike. It’s not clear if they will strike, but that is part of the bargaining process.

AT&T Spokesperson Marty Richter sent ABC27 News the following statement:

“The contract CWA leaders are threatening to strike over covers good-paying U.S. jobs averaging nearly $70,000 a year in pay and benefits, with some averaging over $115,000. We’re not proposing to cut anyone’s pay, or take away their benefits. We’re continuing to negotiate with the union, and we’re confident a fair agreement can be reached.”

