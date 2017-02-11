Two Adamstown residents arrested and charged with possesion of methamphetamine

john_mentzer

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- Two Adamstown residents were taken into custody on warrants for charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.

John Mentzer, 39 and Tanya Moberly also known as Tanya McNeil, 33 had been charged following an incident on January 27 at their apartment on the 100 block of E. Main St. in Adamstown Borough.

Police found methamphetamine, smoking devices, and other drug paraphernalia in the apartment.

Mentzer and Moberly were arraigned by District Justice Hamill and were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail.

