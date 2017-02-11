Police: woman fires shots at young man, police later discover pellet gun

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A 21-year-old woman has been charged with Simple Assault and Harassment after firing a handgun at a young male on January 11th.

Police say Taylor Steen of Peach Bottom removed a black handgun from her waistband and fired multiple shots at the victim while he was walking away.

She then shoved and struck him multiple times and pulled his shirt over his head. At the time, the victim was holding a laptop computer and couldn’t defend himself.

Steen drove away from the scene leaving behind the handgun that was later discovered to be a pellet gun by police.

