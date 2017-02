LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM)- A man is being charged with Reckless Endangering after fleeing from police with his 7-year-old daughter.

Shawn Artz, 44, of Spring Glen was driving while intoxicated when police say he fled in his vehicle and on foot with his child.

Police say the chase happened on North Street and West Street on January 28th around 8 p.m.

