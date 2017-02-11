Giant/Martin’s alerts customers to voluntary recall of Sargento shredded cheese

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Following a recall by Sargento Foods Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale certain Sargento shredded cheese products due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products are included in this recall:

• Sargento Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041 with code dates H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

• Sargento Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with code dates H14JUN17 and F28JUN17

• Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with a code date of F05JUL17

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease.

Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Sargento at 1-800-243-3737.

In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

