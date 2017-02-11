AT&T union contract expires tonight, workers to rally Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Some AT&T workers plan on holding rallies across the country as their contract is set to expire with the communications company.

The contract with the Communications Workers of America expires at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The union, which represents more than 20,000 employees, voted overwhelming to strike.

Talks are focused on wages, benefits, pensions and work rules.

AT&T released a statement about talks Friday.

The contract CWA leaders are threatening to strike over covers good-paying U.S. jobs averaging nearly $70,000 a year in pay and benefits, with some averaging over $115,000. We’re not proposing to cut anyone’s pay, or take away their benefits. We’re continuing to bargain with the union, and we’re confident a fair agreement can be reached.,” said Marty Richter a spokesman for AT&T

A union rally will be held in Lower Paxton Township Saturday on Jonestown Road at noon.

