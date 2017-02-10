West Shore mom charged with endangering children

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Shore woman is in Cumberland County Prison, accused of endangering the welfare of her children.

Police were called Friday afternoon to the 300 block of Market Street in Lemoyne to assist EMS crews with a woman who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mary Ann Kimberlin, 26, left her young children unsupervised while using a controlled substance, police said.

Kimberlin was taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Cumberland County Children and Youth Services was notified.

