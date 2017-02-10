Susquenita High School students evacuated for police investigation

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at a Susquenita High School were evacuated Friday morning as a “precautionary measure,” officials said.

State police are currently investigating at the Perry County high school.

Staff and students were relocated to the Susquenita Middle School gymnasium.

School officials say there is no danger to students.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for updates.

