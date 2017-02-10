Susquenita High School students evacuated for police investigation

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
school crossing sign

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at a Susquenita High School were evacuated Friday morning as a “precautionary measure,” officials said.

State police are currently investigating at the Perry County high school.

Staff and students were relocated to the Susquenita Middle School gymnasium.

School officials say there is no danger to students.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s