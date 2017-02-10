Sleeping driver becomes crime stopper

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County say a light sleeper apparently foiled a gasoline theft.

Authorities say a Greencastle man was sleeping in his van in a park and ride lot off Exit 20 of Interstate 81. The van owner woke up Monday morning when he heard a loud noise.

State police say the man went outside and found an unknown man underneath his van. The driver said the suspect used a sharp object to punch a hole in the van’s gas tank and was using a bucket to steal gas from the tank.

Police say the suspect then drove off in a black Chevy van and was last seen heading north on Black Gap Road.

Anyone with information can call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

