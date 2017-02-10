Senate pushes through Price nomination

Tom Price
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are considering a series of actions to stabilize health insurance markets for some 18 million people who buy their own policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have won Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump’s choice for health secretary.

Senators have approved Georgia Congressman Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services Department by a strictly party-line 52-47 vote that Democrats prolonged until nearly 2 o’clock this morning.

Democrats oppose Price’s long-time support for revamping the Medicare program for the elderly.

Republicans see Price as a knowledgeable leader who will help scuttle Obama’s health care overhaul.

